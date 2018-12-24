Tow truck driver shot at by Smart car owner in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - A tow truck driver came under fire after the owner of the Smart car he had hooked up to his truck began running after him in Tamarac.

Eric Herr said he’s grateful to be alive, and he believes he had a guardian angel watching over him.

“I got lucky, and God was with me,” he said. “I believe my brother was definitely watching over me that day, that’s for sure.”

Herr, who works from Sky Towing in Davie, responded to an illegally parked vehicle at the Coral Vista apartment complex, located along the 8000 block of Northwest 96th Terrace in Tamarac, Saturday afternoon.

Herr got to work hooking up the red Smart car when he heard a man shouting at him.

“Someone started yelling, ‘Mother f-er, stop! Mother f-er,” so I didn’t, obviously,” he said. “I hooked the car and continued going.”

Herr went to secure the vehicle and finish the invoice when he heard the yelling again and a man running toward him.

“I look over my shoulder, and there’s a guy running at me, probably 10 to 12 feet from me,” he said. “As soon as he gets to the median, he started going up like this with his hands, and he’s got a black pistol in his hands.”

Herr dove into his truck and sped off. He said the man opened fire, shooting several bullets as the tow truck driver tried to get away.

“He shoots four or five more times. Only thing I’m hearing is ‘ding, ding, ding’ off the car as it’s hitting the boom of my tow truck,” he said.

Those bullets struck the tow truck and pierced the towed Smart car. A bullet also struck a couple of homes inside the complex, hitting a hurricane shutter in one and piercing a living room window in another.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Police arrested the vehicle’s owner, whom they identified as Diego Andres Rodriguez.

Rodriguez claimed he was at the complex for a haircut, only stepping outside when he thought he heard fireworks.

He was charged with attempted murder and given a $25,000 bond.

Herr said the incident mirrored a similar situation that killed his brother six years ago.

“My brother was shot and killed doing the same thing that I was doing,” he said. “On August 6, he was towing a car in Lauderdale Lakes, and a guy ended up shooting him in the back of the head. It’s just crazy. I mean, it’s a towed-away car. You can pay $100 and get the car back. Is it really worth somebody’s life?”

Rodriguez bailed out of jail on Monday. He was fitted with an ankle monitor.

