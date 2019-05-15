Thieves steal tires from 2 cars in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the lookout for thieves who targeted a Northwest Miami-Dade community to steal tires.

All tires were reportedly stolen from two Toyota vehicles at the Mirassou Condominium complex near Northwest 57th Avenue and 186th Street, Wednesday.

The gated community currently does not have a guard.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

