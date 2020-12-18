Thief steals Maserati from driveway of Palmetto Bay home

PALMETTO BAY, Fla. (WSVN) – Surveillance video captured a thief breaking into and stealing a car worth around $100,000 from a Palmetto Bay neighborhood.

Veronica Trollerud said her Maserati Ghibli sedan was stolen from in front of her home, Thursday afternoon.

“In two seconds, it was gone,” she said. “I was home by four o’clock. By 4:30, my car had been taken out of my driveway.”

Trollerud added what was most shocking about the theft is how the culprits seemed to know exactly what they were doing.

​”It was a little unnerving,” she said. “Obviously, these guys are pros and had been looking, either at my house or my car, for sometime and had been casing this house and knew where our cameras were, so they didn’t trip them.”

However, the thieves did not account for the cameras on neighboring homes.

The video shows a gray car pulling up in front of Trollerud’s home. Then, a person gets out and walks over to the Maserati. Seconds later, both cars take off.

Trollerud said her car was unlocked, but she said she still had the keys.

“He knew exactly what he was doing,” she said.

Besides the pain of losing her car, the thieves also hurt her livelihood.

“I own an acupuncture/chiropractic clinic in Coral Gables, and we decided to close because of the pandemic, obviously,” Trollerud said.

She added that she had to make her business mobile, and her car became her new office. When it was taken, her acupuncture table was also inside, which is valued at around $1,500.

“And this table is on back order,” Trollerud said. “I already went in and tried to buy it again.”

She hopes the public can help police track down her car and whoever took it.

“I’m hoping somebody saw something,” she said.

Trollerud’s vehicle is light in color and has the Florida license plate number: LVS CRVS.

If you have any information on the thieves’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

