The Children’s Trust donating 300,000 items of personal protective equipment to health care workers

MIAMI (WSVN) - A local South Florida organization lent a helping hand amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Staff from The Children’s Trust donated over 300,000 items of personal protective equipment to staff who work with children.

Volunteers gathered at the center’s headquarters in Miami to distribute the equipment.

Tim Haj, the president of The Children’s Trust, said, “As you know, summer camps are opening on Monday, and we want to make sure our community is prepared to welcome these children when they walk through the doors.”

Masks, no-touch thermometers, gloves, and hand sanitizers were all included in the distribution.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.