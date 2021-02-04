Teresa Murphy, Nerissa Manela named Miami-Dade’s Teacher of the Year, Rookie Teacher of the Year

(WSVN) - Miami-Dade County announced its Teacher of the Year and Rookie Teacher of the Year during a virtual ceremony.

This year’s winner is Teresa Murphy from Spanish Lake Elementary School.

Murphy has been teaching third grade for more than 25 years, and she said her inspiration for teaching is simple: her students.

Music teacher Nerissa Manela from Morningside K-8 Academy was named Rookie Teacher of the Year.

Her parents bought her a violin when she was just 6 years old.

She said she enjoys introducing students to multiple musical genres and cultures.

