OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A 15-year-old girl has been arrested after deputies said she threatened her ex-girlfriend with a gun on campus.

Officials said it happened Tuesday during class at Northeast High School in Oakland Park.

The teen said it was a BB gun.

However, that student was still charged with felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.