Teen riding bike dies after being hit by car in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash in Pembroke Pines that claimed the life of a teenage girl.

According to officials, a 15-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding her bike along Northwest 125th Avenue and Taft Street Monday.

The girl whose identity has not yet been released, was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital where she died from her injuries.

The driver of the car that hit her remained on scene and is said to be cooperating with the investigation.

