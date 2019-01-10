Teen injured after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A teenage boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot in a City of Miami neighborhood.

Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting in the area of Northwest 24th Street and 18th Avenue, just before 9 p.m., Thursday.

Officials said the 17-year-old was shot in the leg and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in a personal vehicle by his parents.

7News cameras captured that vehicle roped off by crime scene tape at the hospital.

Police continue to investigate.

