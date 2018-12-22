Teen hospitalized after shooting in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a teenage boy to the hospital after he was shot in a residential neighborhood in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 1300 block of Northwest 63rd Street, just before 9 p.m., Saturday.

Investigators said the victim was shot near his shoulder.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition.

Officials have not provided further details about the incident or a possible gunman. As of 11 p.m., the victim’s age was unknown.

