Teen hospitalized after shooting in Miami neighborhood

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews took a 15-year-old boy to the hospital after he was shot in a Miami neighborhood.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the shooting along the 1400 block of Northwest 70th Street, just after 1:30 p.m., Sunday,

Responding officers found the victim with an apparent gunshot wound to the leg.

Paramedics transported him to Ryder Trauma Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

Officials said the shooter or shooters fled the scene before police arrived.

Miami-Dade Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho took to Twitter to comment on this shooting, as well as the 6-year-old-boy who fatally shot himself with an unsecured gun in Miami Gardens on Saturday.

No age group is spared the scourge of gun violence. A 15-year-old shot in the legs is stable, thankfully. Not so for the 6-year-old who shot himself w/ a gun he should never have been exposed to. Our kids’ lives ended & altered by bullets. This has everything to do with guns. — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) March 17, 2019

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

