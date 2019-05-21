Teen dies at hospital after fatal shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A teenager has died at the hospital after he was shot in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police were called to the scene in the area of Northwest 207th Street and 34th Court, at around 2 p.m., Tuesday.

According to police, the teen suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Fire rescue crews airlifted the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. He was later pronounced dead.

Police said they do not have a subject description at this time.

Detectives could be seen inspecting a person’s hand after the shooting.

It remains unclear how many shots were fired and if the teenager was targeted in the Tuesday shooting.

Police have shut down Northwest 207th Street in both directions as they investigate the shooting, including speaking to witnesses and the teenager’s family.

The cause of the shooting remains under investigation.

If you have any information on this homicide, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

