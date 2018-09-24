Teen attacks former principal 1 year after expulsion

SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school principal was forced to defend himself from a teenager who was expelled from school and wanted to fight him.

The principal of Archbishop McCarthy High School told 18-year-old Jacob Springer that he did not want to fight. Shortly after, the principal was assaulted.

Springer showed up to court with two black eyes, making it hard to believe that he was the aggressor.

The 18-year-old faces charges, however, after he was accused of attacking his former principal, Richard Jean.

Springer was expelled from Archbishop McCarthy High School last year.

Officials said Jean was driving westbound on Saddle Club Road, near Laurel Drive, on Saturday when Springer happened to pull up next to him by chance.

“The student began driving erratically, apparently trying to push him off to the side of the road,” said Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Keyla Concepcion. “In order to avoid a collision, he actually pulled over into what appears to be a residential area.”

That’s when both men got out of their cars.

According to the police report, Springer then began insulting Jean and referenced his expulsion.

“The suspect just charged him and began hitting him, at which point, he defended himself,” Concepcion said. “He was able to get the attack to stop, but that didn’t stop the suspect. He then went back to his vehicle and apparently grabbed a sharp object. We don’t know if it was a knife or blade or what it was exactly but then started making threats saying that he was going to cut him.”

Witnesses said Jean tried to deescalate the attack. He even put his own hands behind his back and told Springer he didn’t want to fight.

Jean is well-liked, and parents who were picking up their children at school Monday were shocked to hear of the fight.

“I mean, they don’t get paid for this. You gotta defend yourself,” said parent Diego Cruz. “I do recognize him as a very good person, and I don’t see any reason why someone would feel the need to assault him.”

Parent Jackie Beguiristain said Jean acted in self-defense.

“He’s an excellent principal,” she said, “and I mean, it’s self-defense, so what are you gonna do when somebody’s attacking you?”

Springer paid his $8,500 bond on Sunday and is back home with his parents.

Because he turned 18 years old in June, Springer faces adult charges.

The principal declined to comment through an Archdiocese spokesperson.

