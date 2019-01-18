Taxi driver hospitalized after assault in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - An investigation is underway, after an assault on a Taxi driver led to a crash in Miami Friday morning.

It happened at around 6 a.m., near a Publix plaza along the 4800 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

7Skyforce flew over the scene, where a Taxi minivan with the driver side door open could be seen on a median along Biscayne Boulevard.

According to Miami Fire Rescue, a man was assaulted and taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center. His identity and condition are unknown at this time.

Authorities have not yet said what led to the altercation or if they have anyone in custody.

Biscayne Boulevard is currently shut down between 50th and 48th Street.

