LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, FLA. (WSVN) - A swimmer went missing in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea.

He was last seen in the vicinity of the Anglin’s Fishing Pier at Commercial Boulevard and the beach, Monday.

According to beach goers, a young man was snorkeling and never came out of the water, at around 3 p.m.

A Broward Sheriff’s Office helicopter was seen flying over the water, along with some boats, where the swimmer was last seen.

Police investigators found a small buoy and a dive flag that belonged to the swimmer.

The identity of the young man is unknown.

The search for the missing swimmer is still ongoing.

