SW Miami-Dade couple reunited with their missing dog

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade couple has been reunited with their missing dog after he ran away from their home.

Rocco, the Garcia family’s dog, was picked up by a stranger after it ran from their home, but on Thursday, the family said they are happy to be back with their furry loved one.

“We can’t believe it. We really can’t,” Leana Garcia said. “We’re just so grateful, so grateful that he’s back home with us.”

The Garcias said the 3-year-old mini golden doodle was scheduled to get a haircut Wednesday afternoon at their home, but when he saw the grooming truck, he took off.

“As soon as he saw the van of the groomer, he started running because he’s afraid of her,” Leana said. “My husband started running to try to catch him, but he’s a very fast dog.”

Garcia said Rocco was running back towards their home when someone in a BMW spotted him, picked him up and took off.

“Had they not been there, Rocco would have made it home,” Leana said. “He’s a very smart dog, and this has never happened before.”

The family was scared, especially because Rocco has a heart condition, but on Thursday, they received a call regarding his whereabouts. The person who picked up the dog dropped him off at the Miami-Dade Police Department.

“Rocco means so much to us, and to have him back already is amazing. It’s like a miracle,” Leana said.

Now that Rocco is back home, the Garcias said it will be a while before they call the groomer back.

“He’s not gonna go to a groomer for a while,” Luis Garcia said. “I’m gonna have to get some clippers and figure out how to cut his hair and give him a good bath.”

The Garcias said they are grateful to the detective and neighbors who helped them get Rocco back.

