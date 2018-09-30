HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took two drivers to the hospital after a two-vehicle collision caused one of the vehicles to strike a home in Hollywood, then burst into flames.

Hollywood Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along Sheridan Street and 56th avenue, just after 6:15 a.m., Sunday.

7News cameras captured a light colored SUV with fire damage outside of the home, as well as a dark colored Chevy sedan near the intersection.

Officials said the SUV hit the corner of the home after the initial impact, causing it to catch fire.

Paramedics transported both drivers to Memorial Regional Hospital in unknown condition.

No one inside the home was injured.

Police shut down 56th Avenue at Sheridan Street as they continue to investigate.

