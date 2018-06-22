Suspicious package in Dolphin Mall parking lot deemed safe

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspicious package that was spotted in the parking lot of Dolphin Mall has been deemed safe after police examined it.

Sweetwater Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Northwest 12th Street and 114th Avenue in Sweetwater, Friday afternoon.

Police blocked off a portion of the north side parking lot where the package was found while they investigated.

Suspicious package at The Dolphin Mall has been checked and cleared. Thank you to the responding agencies for your assistance. @MiamiDadePD @DoralPolice @fdlepio — Sweetwater Police (@SweetwaterPD) June 22, 2018

Just before 5:30 p.m., they determined the package did not pose a threat and cleared the scene.

Mall officials said, besides a section of the parking being blocked off, operations at the shopping center were not affected.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.