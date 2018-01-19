Suspected cocaine supplier arrested in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A suspected cocaine supplier is off the streets after he was arrested in Miami Beach.

Alberto Cole, 48, was arrested by Miami Beach Special Investigations, Friday.

Over 226 grams of cocaine were confiscated, along with more than $33,000 in cash.

Cole is a well-known cocaine dealer in Miami Beach and has an extensive criminal past, including trafficking and battery on law enforcement officers.

