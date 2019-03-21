Suspect in custody after motorcyclist fatally struck in hit and run crash on U.S. 1

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police have one in custody after a motorcyclist was fatally struck in a hit and run crash on U.S. 1 in Miami.

7SkyForce HD was over the scene along Southwest 17th Avenue and South Dixie Highway on Thursday morning where police and fire rescue could be seen near the motorcycle debris.

UPDATE: The victim has been pronounced deceased at Jackson Memorial Hospital. https://t.co/Z30J8SLndB — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 21, 2019

