HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have one person in custody after a burglary at a Hollywood business.

Authorities said the suspect was stealing auto parts from a car dealership along State Road 7 and Johnson Street, early Wednesday morning.

7SkyForce hovered over the active scene after police arrived.

