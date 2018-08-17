Surveillance video captures wallet snatching at Cooper City grocery store

COOPER CITY, FLA. (WSVN) - An elderly woman was robbed while shopping at a grocery store in Cooper City.

Cameras rolled at Aldi grocery store located at 4298 N. University Drive, June 27, when an elderly woman left her purse in the shopping cart as she looked at food items.

A heavy-set woman is seen following close behind the shopper waiting for the perfect moment to strike.

The crook eventually moved in and took the woman’s wallet containing numerous cards.

“She took 11 credit cards, $50 in cash and a $50 gift card,” Sonja Johnson said, “and some pictures and all my insurance cards, my driver’s license, my life.”

The crook took off after snatching her wallet, and according to investigators, went on a shopping spree at Target.

“Bank of America called me before I even left the parking lot from Aldi and asked me, yes or no,” Johnson said. “I put, ‘I didn’t do that.'”

Johnson said she’s using this incident to learn to be more secure with her belongings.

“I keep my purse zipped up. Actually, I bought a couple of purses that I wear shopping that go across my body,” she said. “I have only a couple of credit cards in my purse. I don’t have a lot of stuff in my purse. I don’t carry a lot of cash.”

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.