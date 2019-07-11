Surveillance video captures tanker overturning in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance video captured a tanker overturning during rush hour in Dania Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Fire Rescue units responded to the scene along State Road 84 just west of Interstate 95, at around 4:30 p.m., Thursday.

Fire officials said the tanker was carrying sewage at the time of the crash, however no leaks or fuel spills were reported.

Two westbound SR 84 lanes were closed while crews worked to clear the scene.

Nicole Ryan, who works at Power Cat Marine, a nearby marine dealership, said she heard the wreck from her office.

“We knew right away that once we heard the boom, several of our employees saw the truck tip over,” Ryan said.

7Skyforce HD hovered over the scene where the green tanker could be seen laying on its passenger side.

Witnesses said the driver of the tanker was attempting to make a left turn.

“It seemed like he was going into the turn a little too fast, maybe his brakes failed, but he just flipped on his side immediately and slid into oncoming traffic,” Ryan said.

Ryan then ran out with a first aid kit to help the driver and his passenger. Luckily, the two were able to walk away with only a few bumps and bruises.

“He just kept saying over and over again that the brakes failed,” Ryan said.

Traffic was described to be backed up for miles immediately following the crash.

Ryan said it took around two hours for crews to clear and reopen the roadway.

While she’s thankful no one was seriously hurt, she said employees at the marine dealership have seen too many crashes along that stretch of SR 84 and that something needs to be done.

“We just sit in our offices. We just hear the brakes sequel, and we just hold on tight and wait for the boom,” Ryan said. “Then, we usually come running out and see if anybody is hurt and offer aid, but it’s a pretty regular occurrence at this section.”

