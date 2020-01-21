Surveillance video captures pricey liquor store burglary in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after cameras captured burglars taking off with approximately $5,000 worth of liquor from a store in Miami.

City of Miami Police officers responded to Jensen’s Liquors, located at 1646 SW 27th Avenue, at 3 a.m., Tuesday.

While the liquor store was closed, surveillance footage captured three crooks grabbing several bottles from inside before fleeing the scene.

The men are seen wearing hoodies and masks over their faces.

Officials believe they made their way into the store by breaking the glass front door.

If you have any information on this business burglary, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

