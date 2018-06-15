Surveillance video captures pharmacy technician stealing pills by stuffing bottles down her shirt

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in north Florida say a newly-hired pharmacy technician was caught on camera slipping prescription pills down her shirt.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said the owner of Pierson Community Pharmacy called investigators late last month after an inventory check revealed that several bottles of Oxycodone and amphetamines were missing.

Deputies checked surveillance video, which they say showed 28-year-old Katie Jean Williams taking bottles out of the pharmacy’s safe and stuffing them down her shirt. Williams, who had only been working for the pharmacy for about a month, was arrested on May 25 on charges of grand theft and trafficking of Oxycodone.

But a follow-up audit revealed several more missing bottles. Investigators went back to watch additional surveillance footage, and found Williams stealing pills on five previous occasions, taking two bottles of Phentermine, one bottle of Diazepam, two bottles of Oxycodone and two bottles of Alprazolam.

In all, deputies said video evidence showed Williams stole more than a dozen bottles of prescription drugs in just a few days of employment.

Investigators re-arrested Williams Friday on an additional Oxycodone trafficking charge, along with four counts of possession of a Schedule IV substance.

Williams is being held on $70,000 bail.

