Surveillance video captures Miami Family Dollar store robbery

MIAMI (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down two crooks who robbed a Miami Family Dollar.

Newly released surveillance video showed the two subjects entering the store along the 2000 block of Northwest 79th Street around 11:15 a.m., Dec. 3.

Moments later, the robbers walked back out with stolen gift bags filled with merchandise.

The store manager followed but was threatened with a can of mace and a knife.

The two crooks took off on bicycles.

Police said the subjects were described to be between 20 and 25 years old.

The store manager was not injured.

If you have any information on the robbers’ whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

