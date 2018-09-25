Surveillance camera captures armed robber at Southwest Miami-Dade CVS

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras at a Southwest Miami-Dade CVS Pharmacy captured an armed subject who tried robbing the business.

Video shows the man hiding his hand under his shirt, holding onto a possible gun.

The thief demanded cash from the clerk, but the clerk refused to hand it over. The robber eventually left empty-handed.

The attempted robbery took place Sept. 10 at the CVS Pharmacy located near Southwest Eighth Street and 122nd Avenue.

If you have any information on who this crook might be, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

