Sunrise woman arrested after allegedly threatening Davie cop on Snapchat

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested a Sunrise woman accused of threatening a police officer on her Snapchat story.

Harley Violette, 22, faces a charge of making a written threat to kill or injure, which is a second-degree felony, after allegedly making a threat in a Snapchat story.

According to Davie Police, Violette allegedly posted a video on her Snapchat on April 4, 2018 depicting a Davie police cruiser at a car wash along the 5000 block of University Drive.

In the video, police said the woman could be heard saying, “Should I blow it up, guys? So about to blow this [expletive] up. Oh, my God, I hate him so much.”

According to police, the officer who was washing the cruiser was involved in a fatal crash that killed 16-year-old Brandon Abercrombie, a friend of Violette’s, in 2013.

Police said she recognized him and posted her thoughts on the social media platform.

Violette was arrested June 10 and has since posted bail.

