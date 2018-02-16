Students protest outside South Broward High in wake of Parkland shooting

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - A protest in wake of the Stoneman Douglas High shooting was organized Friday morning by South Broward High School students.

At least 30 students were at the protest, located outside of South Broward High. The protest began at around 8 a.m. in wake of the Parkland shooting, where 17 were pronounced dead.

Students were protesting gun violence, the National Rifle Association and President Donald Trump.

7Skyforce was over the scene at around 8:45 a.m., where students were seen with signs. Police were cruising nearby to ensure the students’ safety, as well.

