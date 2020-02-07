Students from 3 Broward high schools design, build, launch rockets at Broward College

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - Students from three Broward County high schools who participate in the Integrated Career and Academic Networks got to design, build and launch their own rockets.

The event was part of the STEM Student Symposium held Friday at Broward College’s Pembroke Pines campus.

The high-schoolers got to work closely alongside college students and professors.

“Our goal with Broward County Public Schools is to create our own ‘Grow our Own’ program, where we are taking students who are in high school, and hopefully, getting them to come back to Broward and be teachers in the field and in the schools where they grew up in,” iCAN Specialist Danielle Ryan said.

Students also toured the college campus to a get an understanding of what it takes to have a career in the aerospace and aviation industries.

