Student suspended after posting threat towards SW Miami-Dade school on social media

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student has been suspended after posting an indirect threat towards a Southwest Miami-Dade school on social media.

Police investigated the threat against Our Lady of Lourdes Parish School, located along Southwest 142nd Avenue and 112th Street.

A letter by Archdiocese Superintendent Kim Pryzbylski was sent home with students after an observant parent noticed the child’s post.

The note read in part, “With the prevalence of social media use in our community, it is important to be aware that Florida law makes threats of violence including through social media a felony offense. There are significant potential consequences for a student’s threat of violence including suspension, expulsion and criminal prosecution.”

