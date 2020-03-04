Student appears in court for allegedly bringing gun to Hallandale High School

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A Hallandale High School student wasn’t in class on Wednesday morning but instead faced a judge in court.

Police arrested 17-year-old Dwaynton Pulley at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday after he was allegedly involved in a fight with other students at the high school, located along Northwest Ninth Avenue and Foster Road.

A school resource officer intervened, and after patting down Pulley, it was discovered he was armed with a gun, police said.

“A couple of us were testing, and two guys were arguing, and they begin to start fighting, throwing the laptops all over the place, and somebody had a gun in their bag. He didn’t actually pull it out, but he was threatening like, ‘Oh, I got a gun in my bag,’ blah, blah, blah,” said Hallandale High School student Demitrias Dorcely.

The judge ordered Pulley held in juvenile detention for the next 21 days as the State Attorney’s Office decides whether or not to charge him as an adult.

Pulley has also been suspended from Hallandale High School as officials complete a threat assessment.

In court, he was also ordered to not have contact with the alleged victims, the school resource officer or return to Hallandale High School for the time being.

The judge asked Pulley’s mom to go through the house and make sure the 17-year-old has no access to weapons.

