Stranger donates RV to Pompano Beach firefighter/paramedic to quarantine after shifts

A South Florida first responder received help form a complete stranger.

Jason Conger is a firefighter/paramedic for Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and is on the frontlines of the pandemic.

“Being on the frontlines, you know, as a fireman, we’re going into scenes where people are calling for the issues they’re having — unknown if they’re positive or negative, so we got to go in and protect ourselves,” Conger said.

His wife Michelle Conger, worried that he could become exposed to the virus while on the job, came across RVs 4 MDs on Facebook.

The page connects emergency workers with people who have unused RVs, giving the worker a safe place to isolate themselves from their families.

Dan Gittere agreed to let the family use his RV.

“I’m part of an essential business up in West Palm Beach, and we’re trying to do whatever we can to help the community and help the public in a time of need,” Gittere said.

Conger will be staying in the RV until the pandemic is over.

