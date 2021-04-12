Stormy weather across South Florida leads to flight cancellations at FLL, MIA

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers trying to fly out of South Florida found themselves having to wait longer than expected after their flights were cancelled due to the stormy weather that swept across the area over the weekend.

Families who spoke with 7News at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Monday shared their unexpected travel woes.

New York residents Amanda and Ellie Zenner said they frantically tried to find another flight.

“There were no airplanes from everywhere. We tried every airport, and we’re lucky, because most of them are getting out Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday,” said Amanda.

The Zenner family finally flew back home Monday afternoon, more than 24 hours after they were scheduled to return. Their Sunday flight was cancelled when strong storms whipped across South Florida.

“We were in Punta Gorda yesterday. We drove all the way here last night, 10 o’clock at night,” said Ellie, “and now we’re trying to fly into Plattsburgh, then to drive two hours home.”

“It’s been a lot of rental cars and a lot of hotels,” said Amanda.

The Zenners aren’t alone. Many flights were cancelled at both FLL and Miami International Airport, where people waited in long lines hoping to rebook.

That’s what Nashville residents Matt and Lee Rucks were doing until their flight was rebooked at FLL.

The couple was celebrating their 25th wedding anniversary in South Florida.

“We stayed in Fort Lauderdale and watched the storm roll in,” said Matt. “It was a pretty nasty storm.”

It was also a long weekend for Marci Escrow.

“Three different airports, three different airlines,” she said.

She was stuck out of state and flew home from a different airport.

“I landed at West Palm. I just came here to get my car,” she said.

When asked how long it’s been since she slept, Escrow replied, “Saturday night.”

Travelers with scheduled flights on Monday have been advised to check with their airlines to ensure it’s on time.

