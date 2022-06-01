SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A line of storms caused a tree in Sunrise to topple onto a major roadway, led to extensive flooding across parts of South Florida and made a mess of the evening commute during rush hour.

Strong downpours battered portions of Broward County, Wednesday afternoon. Most of that precipitation has since moved to northern Miami-Dade County.

In Sunrise, the inclement weather caused a tree to come down along Oakland Park Boulevard, near Northwest 119th Terrace, sometime before 5 p.m.

The tree blocked a part of Oakland Park Boulevard. Crews spent well over an hour working to remove branches and foliage from the roadway.

Fortunately, no one was hurt.

At nearby Sawgrass Mills Mall, 7News cameras captured standing water and stalled out cars in a parking lot.

Some drivers found themselves trapped because they couldn’t see some of the ditches concealed by the floodwaters.

Tow truck drivers are working to remove the vehicles.

Meanwhile, a cluster of thunderstorms stretching from Miami Beach west to Krome Avenue is moving slowly and dropping a lot of rain in the area.

Just before 6 p.m., traffic cameras captured bumper-to-bumper traffic in the pouring rain along State Road 826.

A street flood advisory remains in effect for a portion of Miami-Dade County, from the county line south to Kendale Lakes, until 8:30 p.m.

Back in Sunrise, the sun has come out, and traffic is moving freely along Oakland Park Boulevard.

