FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds were feeling the luck of the Irish in Broward County, as Downtown Fort Lauderdale went green, Saturday.

Revelers pounded the pavement as they joined the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival along Las Olas Boulevard.

The event featured the world famous Budweiser Clydesdales, more than 100 decorative floats, bagpipers, marching bands and Irish dancers. There were also bounce houses, pony rides and face painting for children.

