Spring breakers pack Miami Beach amid pandemic, rising virus variant count

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Spring breakers in Miami Beach continue to pack bars and restaurants amid the coronavirus pandemic and a rising count of variants.

Ocean Drive could be seen filled with pedestrians enjoying the city’s nightlife, weather and beaches, but some of them are not following the city’s COVID-19 guidelines. Masks are a rare sight along the street, and social distancing is not being followed.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Florida has the highest case count of COVID-19 variants in the U.S.

Health experts said people who have recovered from COVID-19 are susceptible to the new variants. They said people can continue to practice social distancing, wear masks and wash their hands.

Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University, said people can enjoy spring break, but they need to avoid high-risk situations.

“Obviously, if you’re swimming in the ocean, your risk is extremely low,” Marty said. “If you’re in a crowded space indoors, that’s poorly ventilated, with a lot of people who are not in your bubble, then your risk becomes quite high.”

Goodwill ambassadors have been stationed along Ocean Drive to hand out facial coverings to those who need one.

Curfew remains in effect for Miami-Dade County during spring break. It runs from midnight to 6 a.m.

