MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Spirit Airlines is coming to Miami International Airport.

Starting Wednesday, Spirit will begin serving nine destinations from MIA.

The company said 22 additional destinations will be added in November and January with a total of 20 domestic flights and 11 international flights.

Spirit officials said they have hired more than 200 new employees ahead of Wednesday’s launch at MIA.

