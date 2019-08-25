Southwest Miami-Dade officials to install new 60 inch water main, urges residents to use less water

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department will start working on a new a 60 inch water main tonight.

Those who reside west of Southwest 117th Avenue between Southwest 8th Street and Southwest 136th Street are expected to experience low water pressure for about a week.

Officials ask that residents use less water during early morning and evening hours in order to lower demand on the system.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.