Southbound Turnpike closed in Pompano Beach due to truck fire

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The southbound lanes of the Florida Turnpike have been closed just south of Atlantic Boulevard due to a truck fire.

Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Florida Highway Patrol units responded to the scene just before 2 p.m., Thursday.

All southbound lanes have been blocked, so it is recommended that motorists seek alternate routes.

