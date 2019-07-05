Southbound traffic delayed on SR-874 after vehicle catches fire in Kendall

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A vehicle fire has delayed traffic on the southbound lanes of State Road 874 in Kendall.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of the traffic incident on SR-874, just before Killian Parkway, Friday afternoon.

Officials said the vehicle caught fire after it struck a guard rail.

Fire crews have since gotten the car fire under control.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating the crash as injuries have been reported, the extent of which remain unknown.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

