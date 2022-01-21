PLANTATION, FLA. (WSVN) - South Plantation High School has been put on lockdown.

The school, located at 1300 SW 54th Ave., was put on lockdown shortly before noon, Friday.

7SkyForce hovered over the campus where officers could be seen outside the school. Several students were also seen across the street.

According to authorities, a phone call from a blocked number was made referencing an intruder at the high school.

The lockdown has since been brought to a code yellow.

