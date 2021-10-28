SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida hospital showcased some cute costumes ahead of Halloween. The models are some of their tiniest patients.

Through the thickest parts of the jungle and the deepest depths of the ocean is where you can find some of the tiniest and cutest patients at South Miami Hospital.

“It’s a day that we celebrate with our parents,” said South Miami Hospital NICU Dr. Jorge Perez.

Newborn babies, their parents and nurses transformed the NICU floor into a fantasy-filled world packed with mermaids, unicorns, Disney princesses and Cat ballerinas.

It’s part of the hospital’s annual Halloween Costume Showcase.

“It’s a day for us all to come together as a family and to let our parents know, and our children, that they’ve trusted us to take care of,” said Perez, “that we are a family and we are with them on this journey.”

For what can be a difficult time for so many families, this is a big boost to morale.

“It’s been a little bit rough, but we’re here and we have a good support system,” said one dad, Daniel Diaz.

Thanks to the help of doctors and nurses, parents said this is a Halloween they will always remember.

“We’re not gonna be home, but at least we know we get to celebrate here and with the nurses and everybody else, and all the other babies,” said mom Paula Vallejo.

“I know that from our staff, we’ve become very attached to these babies,” Perez said. “We’ve become attached to these parents, and it’s a great moment to share.”

While it may all seem like fun and games, the competition is fierce.

“We went all out, because it’s a competition, so we’re here to win,” Vallejo said.

The public can visit the hospital’s Facebook page and cast your vote for who you think should win the costume contest.

The winner will be announced on Halloween.

