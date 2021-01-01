South Floridians welcome New Year’s babies into their families

(WSVN) - Some South Floridians welcomed new members to their family while they celebrated the start of a new year.

Edith Duarte’s daughter, Salomé Duarte, was born at midnight at Baptist Health South Florida.

“When we came to the hospital, we didn’t know if it was 2020 or 2021, baby, and it was a surprise for us that it was the first baby, 12 on the dot,” the new mom said.

Wendy Venturini welcomed her new son, Fabian, at Memorial Regional Hospital at 12:03 a.m. Fabian weighed in at 5 pounds, 7 ounces.

“This is my gift of the beginning of the year, and well, with this great gift that God gave me,” Venturini said.

Caleb Joseph Reigh was welcomed into the world at 12:04 a.m at Broward Health. He and his mother are said to be doing OK.

Also at Broward Health, Liam Munoz was born at 7:20 a.m., weighing in at 7 pounds.

Shirdykyia Myrick welcomed her son, Dzani Burden, at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami at 1:10 a.m.

“I am very excited,” Myrick said. “It feels amazing. It hasn’t really hit me yet.”

Tashika Robinson, Dzani’s grandma, was on hand for the special moment, too.

“What better way to kick off 2021,” Robinson said.

Congratulations to all of the new parents!

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.