South Floridians buy tickets ahead of Mega Millions drawing; winning numbers announced

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - There are two giant jackpots up for grabs, and South Floridians are trying their luck to be among the fortunate winners.

The numbers for the Mega Millions jackpot, which has reached approximately $750 million, were announced late Friday night.

Those numbers are: 3-11-12-38-43, Mega Ball: 15, Megaplier: 4.

It’s been nearly two years since a lottery jackpot has grown so large.

Wednesday’s Powerball drawing didn’t get a winning ticket, so the jackpot has reached an estimated $640 million.

The next drawing for Powerball is on Saturday.

All across South Florida, people snatched their tickets.

7News caught up with some lottery ticket buyers at a Stop-N-Go in Pompano Beach.

Dwayne Lexilien said he works hard, and he’s hoping his numbers prove lucky.

Some feel luckier picking their own numbers while others opted for a random selection.

“Some are special numbers. I matched my birthday, my daughter’s birthday and my son’s nirthday together to see what happens,” said Lexilien.

“Let’s see if we got lucky,” said customer Daniel Hernandez.

As for what he would do with his winnings, Lexilien said his children are his focus and already has plans for what he would spend the money on.

“I will do a lot of things with that, especially pay the college for my daughter. I have to buy her a car and buy me a new house, a lot of stuff!” he said.

A steady stream of customers entered the Stop-N-Go, as they pressed their luck in hopes of winning one of the big prizes.

“It’s been high for, I think, two weeks. It’s been going up and up,” said store clerk Mamoun Latif.

It was a similar scene hours later at a mini mart in North Bay Village.

When asked how they would spend his millions, a customer said, “Pay bills and be able to just travel and relax.”

“[I would] help my family, pay my student loans, help other people with those kinds of necessities,” said a woman.

Another woman said she was confident she’d picked the winning numbers.

“I’m sure I’ll win tonight,” she said.

Another customer was less sure of his chances.

“Who knows? God only knows who’s going to be the winner and what we’re going to win,” he said.

Then there was a customer who dropped by to redeem a winning ticket from a prior lottery drawing. His prize?

“Ten bucks,” he replied.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions jackpot on Friday night is 302,575,350 to one. If someone wins, it will be the fifth-largest jackpot ever.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.