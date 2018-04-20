South Florida woman, dog overcome odds in fight against cancer

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Debi Strochak was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1998.

After chemotherapy, surgery, radiation and more, the cancer went away. Or so she thought until learning in 2015 that the cancer had come back.

“I thought I was kinda home free,” said Strochak. “I was four months shy of 18 years free of cancer, and then it came back again.”

Strochak was not alone through the hard times, as she had the company of her dog during her first battle with the disease. When she was re-diagnosed in 2015, her current dog Norm became her support system.

She eventually overcame the odds and beat cancer for a second time.

Still, the dreaded disease made a return. Only this time, Norm was the target.

Strochak said Norm was diagnosed with mass cell cancer in August 2017.

At first, Strochak was hesitant about putting Norm through treatment, as she worried it would be too harsh on him.

“But my husband and I discussed it and we wanted to give him the best chance we could,” said Strochak. “The doctors said we could arrest the cancer and give him more time.”

Now, Strochak is able to do for Norm what he did for her during Strochak’s battle with the disease.

“He gave me the comfort I needed when I had my surgery again, and I’m blessed to be able to be there for him,” she said.

Norm is now finishing up his chemotherapy treatments and only has two more left to go.

