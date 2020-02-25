South Florida universities cancel study abroad programs in anticipation of coronavirus spread

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Increased concern about the coronavirus is spreading across America, and at least one South Florida university is taking precautions.

As concerns over the coronavirus grow, administrators at Florida International University are not taking any chances. This week, the university announced major restrictions and cancellations for study abroad programs.

Last month, FIU announced it was cancelling the study abroad programs for seven students who were in China this semester. The university also brought home four faculty members.

As the Center for Disease Control and Prevention braces for the possibility of a global pandemic and the potential spread of that deadly virus in the U.S., FIU is going a step further with new restrictions.

Administrators announced that in addition to China, all travel to Italy, Singapore, Japan and South Korea is restricted effective immediately.

All study abroad trips scheduled to those countries for the upcoming spring semester have been cancelled, and all students and employees currently in those countries on school business must return to the U.S. immediately.

The university are also requesting a 14-day at-home quarantine for students and employees who have recently traveled to China, Singapore, Japan, South Korea and Italy. This is also to include those that have been in contact with anyone who has traveled to these countries.

In a memo distributed by Kenneth G. Furton, FIU provost and executive vice president, said, “Out of an abundance of caution and our responsibility for duty of care, we primarily want to protect our students’ and employees’ well-being. At the same time, with the risk of the virus outbreak still not being fully understood, we want to be proactive in calling our students and employees home.”

As for the future of the university’s summer abroad programs, their plans remain unknown.

The university told each college to review the scheduled programs and figure out if it makes more sense to cancel.

A representative from Nova Southeastern University also said all NSU-related travel to China has been canceled.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.