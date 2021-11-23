AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Some South Florida seniors are giving back for the holidays.

Residents from the Vi at Aventura retirement community delivered 125 gourmet meals to the Aventura Police Department, Tuesday.

“At the Vi, we appreciate the police department and the whole community and the entire community, so we’re very happy to do whatever we can to give back,” said Sherry Schaeffer.

“For them to take the time out, make these meals, drive them over here for our officers and our employees, that really touches all of our hearts,” said officer Micheal Bentolila.

Today’s deliveries are part of the residents’ Act of Kindness mobile campaign.

