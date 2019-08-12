South Florida schools prepare for 2019-2020 academic year

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Schools across Miami-Dade and Broward County are making preparations for the academic year set to start in a few days.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools will be adding new and healthy food items like vegetarian chicken nuggets to the lunch menu.

Surprising a group of Hialeah Gardens Senior High School cafeteria employees on Monday, Miami-Dade County Public Schools Superintendent Alberto Carvalho addressed them and explained the importance of their jobs.

“Hungry kids can not learn. The work that you do is so important to our school system,” Carvalho said.

Vegetable chow mein and vegetarian breakfast sausage patties are other items being added to the school lunch menu.

Vegan Chik’n Nuggets, Vegetarian Breakfast Sausage Patty and Vegetable Chow Mein are new plant-based entrée items that will be offered this year @MDCPS_Food. Fish Nuggets & Fish Sandwiches are back by popular demand. #MDCPSWellness pic.twitter.com/W4R2QVhzAU — Miami-Dade Schools (@MDCPS) August 12, 2019

“They’re making it colorful and tasteful for the kids,” said one employee.

“Even comes with a fortune cookie, huh? Let’s open it up,” said Carvalho.

Kids eat as much with their eyes as they do with their mouths. Presentation, as well as taste, is key. Enjoying our beautiful, delicious and nutritous salad bar prepared by dedicated @MDCPS_Food team. #MDCPSWellness pic.twitter.com/t91JRp36On — Alberto M. Carvalho (@MiamiSup) August 12, 2019

Hundreds of school employees were also given the opportunity to taste the new additions as well.

“It’s really good. I’m so happy that we are going to serve better food for the students,” said another cafeteria employee.

In addition to new menu items, Miami-Dade schools will also be going green by handing out paper straws instead of plastic straws.

Meanwhile in Broward County, bus drivers practiced their routes before school starts on Wednesday.

“We start preparing for day one sometimes as early as January 1st,” said John Lyles, Executive Director of Student Transportation.

