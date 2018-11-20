South Florida organizations put on holiday giveaways for community

MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of the Miami Dolphins have put together a holiday giveaway to make hundreds of families’ Thanksgiving meals extra special.

Despite the rain, the Miami Dolphins were outside the Hard Rock Stadium, Tuesday, to help 500 families who lined up with everything they need for their holiday feast.

Several other organizations are also doing what they can to help out the South Florida community like the Biscayne Bay Kiwanis Club.

As many as 120 families from six elementary schools received items for their Turkey Day meals.

“It was probably a miracle to us because we just moved into our first house,” said recipient Ginnelli McGilvery. “It’s gonna be our first Thanksgiving, and we actually have something to put on the table.”

In Overtown, Brightline and the City of Miami did their part to brighten up the holiday for 500 families with their annual turkey giveaway at Dorsey Park.

“It’s very important because you know some people out there just don’t have it and some people out there do have it,” said turkey recipient Phylis Logan. “We want to thank God for y’all being able to give it to us today.”

Over in Fort Lauderdale at Covenant House Florida, meals were provided by Lulu’s Bait Shack.

Meanwhile, in Miami Gardens, the police department joined the members of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity to hand out turkeys.

“We reached out to Miami Gardens schools, and each school gave about five vouchers within the school,” said Miami Gardens Police Officer Richard Robinson. “All they have to do is bring the vouchers in and pick their turkeys up and have a great Thanksgiving.”

Basketball legend Alonzo Mourning’s Zo Foundation with the assist at the Overtown Youth Center prepared dozens of meals for families.

“Just to show the community that we care, and we’re here for them,” said Erica McDaniel with the Overtown Youth Center.

Back at Hard Rock Stadium, the families receiving holiday help were preselected thanks to Feeding South Florida.

