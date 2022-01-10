(WSVN) - A South Florida marathoner hit the century mark.

Brian Hurwitz completed the Walt Disney World Marathon for his 100th marathon, Sunday.

It’s the same place he started his journey in 2005.

He began the adventure for fun and exercise, but the Run Disney Community was too intriguing.

“A year after I started racing, my son was diagnosed with cancer and I used racing as a way to cope with his illness and all of the things that came with it and to show my children that you can accomplish anything,” Hurwitz said.

Brian has completed 26.2 miles through all four Disney theme parks.

